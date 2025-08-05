Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Make your PC faster with this outstanding 1TB NVMe Gen5 SSD deal

Neowin · with 0 comments

If you are not quite happy with how fast your PC boots up or how quick and snappy things feel, then MSI may have just the right thing for you. The company's SPATIUM M560 NVMe SSD is currently on sale for a price of just $70 for the 1TB model making it an amazing deal (purchase link under the specs table down below).

MSI SPATUM M560 NVMe SSD

The drive is based on 218-layer 3D TLC NAND and that means it has quite good endurance, even being a 1TB model. As it is a PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD it promises very fast delivery speeds, but it does get quite hot and thus, adding a decent heatspreader is compulsory or else it will throttle under sustained loads which is common for PCIe 5.0 drives.

The one minor drawback of the model is the lack of DRAM cache on it, however, it makes use of HMB (host memory buffer) technology that can access system memory for metadata caching purposes which can improve random access times.

The technical specifications of the MSI SPATIUM M560 1TB are given below:

Specification Value
Controller Phison PS5031-E31T
NAND Flash 218-layer Kioxia BiCS8
Sequential Read Up to 10,200 MB/s
Sequential Write Up to 8,400 MB/s
Random Read (4 KB) Up to 1,300,000 IOPS
Random Write (4 KB) Up to 1,400,000 IOPS
Operating Temperature 0 °C – 70 °C
Storage Temperature –40 °C – 85 °C
Endurance (TBW) 600 TBW
MTBF Up to 1,500,000 hours

Get it at the link below (comes with a five-year warranty):

If you want a 2TB option, check this Corsair MP700 Elite for $170.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
Get Prime (SNAP), Prime Video, Audible Plus or Kindle / Music Unlimited. Free for 30 days.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
GNOME logo
Next Article

Google Project Zero exposes security flaw in libxslt library used in GNOME applications

TSMC logo on a building
Previous Article

TSMC's trade secret meltdown exposed by internal monitoring

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment