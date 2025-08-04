Another Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card is right around MSRP if you have Amazon Prime

If you are looking for a gaming graphics card that can run AAA titles at 1440p (mostly) at max preset graphics settings, then Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 is currently a great deal (purchase link under the specs table down below).
The discount is on the Asus Prime RTX 5070 that is labelled "SFF-Ready" thanks to its relatively low profile form factor; the card is 2.5 slots thick in case you are wondering. Asus promises excellent cooling with its "Axial-Tech" dual ball bearing fans that are said to streamline air flow.
Speaking of cooling, the card design is based on Asus MaxContact design that increases heatspreader contact surface area by 5% and it also has a vented backplate to let the heat out from the back to further help with the airflow.
The technical specifications of the Asus Prime SFF-Ready RTX 5070 are given below:
|Specification
|Details
|AI Performance
|988 TOPs
|Bus Standard
|PCI Express 5.0
|OpenGL
|OpenGL® 4.6
|Video Memory
|12 GB GDDR7
|Engine Clock
|OC mode: 2542 MHz
Default mode: 2512 MHz (Boost Clock)
|CUDA Cores
|6144
|Memory Speed
|28 Gbps
|Memory Interface
|192-bit
|Max. Digital Resolution
|7680 × 4320
|Display Outputs
|1 × HDMI 2.1b
3 × DisplayPort 2.1b
|HDCP Support
|Yes (2.3)
|Max. Displays
|4
|Software Bundle
|ASUS GPU Tweak III
MuseTree
|Dimensions
|304 × 126 × 50 mm (12 × 5 × 2 inch)
|Recommended PSU
|750 W
|Power Connector
|1 × 16-pin
Get the GPU at the link below:
-
ASUS The SFF-Ready Prime GeForce RTX™ 5070 12GB GDDR7 Graphics Card (Dual BIOS): $548.99 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US with Prime)
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
