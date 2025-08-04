Another Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card is right around MSRP if you have Amazon Prime

If you are looking for a gaming graphics card that can run AAA titles at 1440p (mostly) at max preset graphics settings, then Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 is currently a great deal (purchase link under the specs table down below).

The discount is on the Asus Prime RTX 5070 that is labelled "SFF-Ready" thanks to its relatively low profile form factor; the card is 2.5 slots thick in case you are wondering. Asus promises excellent cooling with its "Axial-Tech" dual ball bearing fans that are said to streamline air flow.

Speaking of cooling, the card design is based on Asus MaxContact design that increases heatspreader contact surface area by 5% and it also has a vented backplate to let the heat out from the back to further help with the airflow.

The technical specifications of the Asus Prime SFF-Ready RTX 5070 are given below:

Specification Details AI Performance 988 TOPs Bus Standard PCI Express 5.0 OpenGL OpenGL® 4.6 Video Memory 12 GB GDDR7 Engine Clock OC mode: 2542 MHz

Default mode: 2512 MHz (Boost Clock) CUDA Cores 6144 Memory Speed 28 Gbps Memory Interface 192-bit Max. Digital Resolution 7680 × 4320 Display Outputs 1 × HDMI 2.1b

3 × DisplayPort 2.1b HDCP Support Yes (2.3) Max. Displays 4 Software Bundle ASUS GPU Tweak III

MuseTree Dimensions 304 × 126 × 50 mm (12 × 5 × 2 inch) Recommended PSU 750 W Power Connector 1 × 16-pin

Get the GPU at the link below:

ASUS The SFF-Ready Prime GeForce RTX™ 5070 12GB GDDR7 Graphics Card (Dual BIOS): $548.99 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US with Prime)

Also check out this other Prime-exclusive Nvidia RTX 5070 deal that is still live.

