Another Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card is right around MSRP if you have Amazon Prime

If you are looking for a gaming graphics card that can run AAA titles at 1440p (mostly) at max preset graphics settings, then Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 is currently a great deal (purchase link under the specs table down below).

asus prime sff ready rtx 5070

The discount is on the Asus Prime RTX 5070 that is labelled "SFF-Ready" thanks to its relatively low profile form factor; the card is 2.5 slots thick in case you are wondering. Asus promises excellent cooling with its "Axial-Tech" dual ball bearing fans that are said to streamline air flow.

Speaking of cooling, the card design is based on Asus MaxContact design that increases heatspreader contact surface area by 5% and it also has a vented backplate to let the heat out from the back to further help with the airflow.

The technical specifications of the Asus Prime SFF-Ready RTX 5070 are given below:

Specification Details
AI Performance 988 TOPs
Bus Standard PCI Express 5.0
OpenGL OpenGL® 4.6
Video Memory 12 GB GDDR7
Engine Clock OC mode: 2542 MHz
Default mode: 2512 MHz (Boost Clock)
CUDA Cores 6144
Memory Speed 28 Gbps
Memory Interface 192-bit
Max. Digital Resolution 7680 × 4320
Display Outputs 1 × HDMI 2.1b
3 × DisplayPort 2.1b
HDCP Support Yes (2.3)
Max. Displays 4
Software Bundle ASUS GPU Tweak III
MuseTree
Dimensions 304 × 126 × 50 mm (12 × 5 × 2 inch)
Recommended PSU 750 W
Power Connector 1 × 16-pin

Get the GPU at the link below:

twisting and swirling light
