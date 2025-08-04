GEEKOM A6 Matte Pink Edition now available at a discount

GEEKOM is having a sale on one of its special edition A6 Matte Pink Edition. It comes from its "A series" of mini PCs, which are supposed to support AI natively; however, although others in the series include an NPU, this A6 variant does not. Below is a quote from the buyer guide from the official website:

The A series is crafted as the AMD Ryzen Mini PC with its advanced Ryzen Al processors, featuring exceptional aesthetic appeal, engineered to unleash its gaming capabilities and power of creative tasks fully.

Mini PCs that include a dedicated NPU are still quite expensive, which explains the low price of this A6 variant. Below are its full specifications.

GEEKOM A6 Dimensions 112.4 mm x 112.4 mm x 37 mm Weight 450g CPU Ryzen 7 6800H (Base 3.2GHz, Turbo 4.7GHz 8C, 16T, 16MB L3 Cache)

TDP: 45W Graphics AMD Radeon™ 680M Graphics

12 RDNA 3 Graphics Cores @ 2200MHz (Boost)

768 shading units / stream processors (12 CUs),

48 texture mapping units and 32 ROPs NPU No Memory 32GB Dual-channel Crucial DDR5-4800MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB) Storage 1x Kingston 1TB NVMe M.2 (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.4 Wireless LAN Wi-Fi 6E Kensington Lock No SD Card reader Yes (left side) Adapter 120W, 6.32A, 19V Power Adapter Front I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack Rear I/O Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C with Power delivery up to 15W (5V 3A)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN

1 x DC-in Price (MSRP) $529

Here are the key features and dimensions (in inches) of the GEEKOM A6:

We reviewed the non Pink Edition back in February and rated it highly, below is a summary from that review:

If we compare this directly with the A5, which is definitely in the same class, then this A6 Mini PC, which includes a Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 32GB of 4800MT/s DDR5 memory, and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe with Windows 11 Pro installed on it, is pretty good value for money. It's a generative update, DDR5 vs DDR4, 1TB SSD vs 512GB, and the newer Zen3+ vs Zen 3 CPU. It's only slightly more expensive than the asking price back in 2023 ($399 vs $426.45), too, but that is likely to do with the more expensive DDR5 memory. What it comes down to is that they both have an MSRP of $499. It loses a point for the weird design choice with the Wi-Fi antenna, making it almost impossible to access without the cable detaching from the Wi-Fi PCIe card, which cannot be removed to reattach the wire, and another point for not having a USB Type C port on the front, and for sticking with HDMI 2.0b for some reason. Finally, half a point for the misleading marketing as an AI-capable PC. If you don't care about the AI aspect (and let's be honest, you will not find a certified CoPilot PC with a minimum of 45 TOPS or more in this price bracket anyway). What you have is a Mini PC capable of powering virtual machines, or perhaps running your Home Theater solution, or for what it is intended, a flexible office-class mini PC that isn't going to take up much room in your bag. Let's also not forget that you can connect up to four screens. The price is right for what you get: a sturdy, modern, and well-built mini PC.

If you want to know more about my findings, do check out the above linked review.

GEEKOM offers three-years of warranty on its products, and if needed, you can RMA or return them locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, and the E.U. has a Germany warehouse).

When checking out, use the 5% off NEOPINKA6 coupon code.

Best of all, the shipping is quick and free.