Corsair MP700 Elite 2TB M.2 2280 Gen5 NVMe SSD is only $170 making it super-enticing

If you have a rig that supports PCIe Gen5 SSDs and you want to take advantage of that, Corsair has its MP700 Elite NVMe SSD currently at a great price. The drive is on sale for just $170 making it an enticing deal that is definitely worth considering (purchase link under the specs table below).

As with any PCIe Gen5 SSDs, Corsair too promises very fast speeds with the MP700 Elite. The drive is based on TLC (triple-level cell) NAND and thus the endurance is quite good; it will last for a long time.

The one minor drawback of the model is the lack of DRAM cache on it, however, the product is based on NVMe interface, version 2.0, and thus it makes great use of HMB (host memory buffer) technology that can access system memory for metadata caching purposes for improving random access times.

As you know, adding a decent heatspreader is compulsory for PCIe Gen5 SSDs or else they throttle under sustained loads. The technical specifications of the MP700 Elite are given below:

Specification Detail Form Factor M.2 2280 (Single Sided) Interface PCIe 5.0 ×4, NVMe 2.0 NAND Flash 3D TLC Sequential Read Up to 10000 MB/s Sequential Write Up to 8500 MB/s Random Read (QD32) Up to 1,300,000 IOPS Random Write (QD32) Up to 1,400,000 IOPS Endurance (TBW) 1200 TBW MTBF 1,600,000 hours SMART / TRIM / GC Supported Operating Temperature 0 °C to +70 °C Storage Temperature −40 °C to +85 °C Voltage 3.3 V ±5 % Shock Resistance 1500 G Vibration 20 Hz–80 Hz/1.52 mm, 80 Hz–2000 Hz/20 G

Get it at the link below: