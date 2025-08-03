Corsair MP700 Elite 2TB M.2 2280 Gen5 NVMe SSD is only $170 making it super-enticing

If you have a rig that supports PCIe Gen5 SSDs and you want to take advantage of that, Corsair has its MP700 Elite NVMe SSD currently at a great price. The drive is on sale for just $170 making it an enticing deal that is definitely worth considering (purchase link under the specs table below).
As with any PCIe Gen5 SSDs, Corsair too promises very fast speeds with the MP700 Elite. The drive is based on TLC (triple-level cell) NAND and thus the endurance is quite good; it will last for a long time.
The one minor drawback of the model is the lack of DRAM cache on it, however, the product is based on NVMe interface, version 2.0, and thus it makes great use of HMB (host memory buffer) technology that can access system memory for metadata caching purposes for improving random access times.
As you know, adding a decent heatspreader is compulsory for PCIe Gen5 SSDs or else they throttle under sustained loads. The technical specifications of the MP700 Elite are given below:
|Specification
|Detail
|Form Factor
|M.2 2280 (Single Sided)
|Interface
|PCIe 5.0 ×4, NVMe 2.0
|NAND Flash
|3D TLC
|Sequential Read
|Up to 10000 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|Up to 8500 MB/s
|Random Read (QD32)
|Up to 1,300,000 IOPS
|Random Write (QD32)
|Up to 1,400,000 IOPS
|Endurance (TBW)
|1200 TBW
|MTBF
|1,600,000 hours
|SMART / TRIM / GC
|Supported
|Operating Temperature
|0 °C to +70 °C
|Storage Temperature
|−40 °C to +85 °C
|Voltage
|3.3 V ±5 %
|Shock Resistance
|1500 G
|Vibration
|20 Hz–80 Hz/1.52 mm, 80 Hz–2000 Hz/20 G
Get it at the link below:
-
Corsair MP700 Elite 2TB PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD - DirectStorage Compatible – Black (CSSD-F2000GBMP700ENH): $169.99 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US)
-
Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD – DirectStorage Compatible – Black: $99.99 (Sold and Shipped by Amazon US)
This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
