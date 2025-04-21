NETGEAR Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 quad-band router mesh is on sale for just $700

If you are after a Wi-Fi 7 (Note that Wi-Fi 7 requires Windows 11 24H2.) router mesh to increase the area of coverage of your router mesh setup, then NETGEAR has a product that could be right for you. The product, the Orbi 970 add-on satellite, is up for sale currently at a price of just $700 (purchase link under the specs list below).

The NETGEAR Orbi 970 is said to provide a total throughput of up to 27 Gbps (breakdown of the speed given in the specs list below), making it great for streaming videos, playing online games, and using smart devices; NETGEAR even boasts about 8K streaming.

The company claims a coverage area of up to 3,300 square feet, and this is thanks to the 12 antennas inside, which help provide "360° WiFi Coverage" and a stable connection even when many devices are connected at the same time. In total, it can support up to 200 devices.

The Orbi 970 is a quad-band router with a feature called “dedicated backhaul” that should ensure fast speeds across all devices. Plus, it comes with a one-year subscription to NETGEAR Armor for extra online security.

When it comes to ports, the router has one 10 Gbps Internet port, one 10 Gbps Ethernet LAN port, and four 2.5 Gbps Ethernet LAN ports. The full technical specs of the router are given below:

WiFi Coverage: Up to 3,300 sq. ft.

Speed: BE27000 (11,530 + 8,647 + 5,765 + 1,147Mbps)

Simultaneous Quad-Band WiFi with dedicated backhaul 6GHz (4x4/320MHz, 4K-QAM): 11,530Mbps 5GHz (4x4/240MHx, 4K-QAM): 8,647Mbps, Dedicated Backhaul 5GHz (4x4/160MHz, 4K-QAM): 5,765Mbps 2.4GHz (4x4/40MHz, 1K-QAM): 1,147Mbps

Antenna: Twelve (12) high-performance internal antennas with high-power amplifiers

Ports (each): One (1) 10Gbps Ethernet LAN port Two (2) 10/100/1000/2500Mbps Multi-Gig Ethernet LAN ports



Get the NETGEAR Orbi 970 add-on satellite at the links below: