Bethesda confirms The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion's return, livestream tomorrow

After years of rumors and leaks, Bethesda has officially confirmed the return of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The company posted an image across its social media channels today, sporting an iconic IV and links to an upcoming livestream where "all will be revealed."

As announced today, the reveal livestream for the returning RPG will be held on April 22 at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm BST. Fans will be able to catch it on Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Despite the barrage of leaks that have happened since last week, Bethesda is still keeping its announcement details close to its chest. So far, it has been revealed that Virtuos is the developer behind this remaster, bringing the open-world RPG of Bethesda Game Studios to modern platforms with plenty of upgrades.

A leak from the developer's own website showed off key art, screenshots, comparisons, target platforms, features, and more just a few days ago. Alongside being a complete visual overhaul of the 2006-released classic, many of its gameplay systems seem to be receiving updates, too. While the hole that spewed the details has already been plugged off, you can read about the complete leak regarding the remaster here.

Another major part of the leaks has been the release date. Many insiders have reported that the new remaster would land in April without much warning, perhaps even this week. If this part turns out to be accurate as well, Bethesda may be planning to launch the game right as the livestream comes to an end, letting fans jump in immediately.

If the leaks are accurate, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms, while also hitting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription services.