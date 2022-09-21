Post RTX 4000 launch, Nvidia RTX 3000 cards are finally getting cheaper

Nvidia released its latest RTX 4000 series Ada Lovelace GPUs last night. The company released three SKUs for now starting with the RTX 4080 12GB model for $899. This should mean the current 30-series GPU prices should begin to decrease especially at the mid- and lower end segments which haven't received their 40-series successors yet.

While AMD Radeon GPUs have already seen their prices fall to very reasonable levels in recent times, Nvidia prices were much more stubborn. However, they are finally starting to budge.

In this article we have compiled the best Nvidia deals at the low and mid segments since they are unlikely to be replaced by next-gen upgrades any time soon either from AMD or Nvidia itself. We start off with the RTX 3060 Ti and move up to the RTX 3070.

In case you want to shop higher priced cards, we recommend you wait for the upcoming RTX 4000 launch which will be available starting October 12th. AMD also announced yesterday that its RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GPUs will be unveiled in early November.

On the other hand, in case you are looking for cheaper options, then currently AMD has the much better deals. You can find such deals in these articles.

