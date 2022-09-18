Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K now 40% off for just $29.99

It's not uncommon for Amazon to run discounts on its first-party products, and today among Amazon's Deals of the Day, the retailer is currently offering 40% off of the regular price of the Fire TV Stick 4K. Regularly priced at $49.99, that puts it down at $29.99, which by the way, is the lowest price we've seen for this device.

The Fire TV Stick is a dongle that plugs into the HDMI port on your TV. Once you connect to Wi-Fi, it will automatically sign in to your Amazon account (unless you check the box saying it's a gift when you order it), and you'll be able to watch anything from the library of Amazon Prime Video movies and TV shows. Of course, you can also download a variety of apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Amazon's Fire TV family of products has become popular for a variety of reasons. One is that they're cheap; after all, $30 is a very low price for the ability to stream 4K content. Another reason is that because Fire OS is a variant of Android, which means that you can side-load Android apps to supplement the ones you can get from Amazon's own app store.

In addition, you can also Trade-in a qualifying device such as an older Fire TV Stick for an additional 20% off. Check out the terms in the link below.

Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (list price $49.99) 40% off

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.