AMD shares RX 7000 (RDNA 3) release date to steal Nvidia RTX 4000 limelight

At the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2022 later today, Nvidia is expected to unveil its next-generation GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics cards. A purported photo of the flagship RTX 4090 has already leaked, following the leaked images of AIB models as well as that of an alleged RTX 4080.

Meanwhile, to perhaps steal some of the limelight off of Nvidia's RTX 40-series announcement, rivals AMD has revealed when it will launch its competing Radeon RX 7000 series cards which will be based on the RDNA 3 (Navi 3X) architecture.

Scott Herkelman, who is the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Radeon division, took to Twitter to reveal that RDNA 3 would be unveiled on November 3rd. This means AMD will have a month or so to look at Nvidia's stack of cards and their pricing to set its own rates.

Join us on November 3rd as we launch RDNA 3 to the world! More details to come soon! #RDNA3 #AMD pic.twitter.com/oftq1Fjrgt — Scott Herkelman (@sherkelman) September 20, 2022

Last night, AMD shared some details regarding its RDNA 3 architecture and how the company has improved upon its previous design in terms of power efficiency. Performance-wise, the top RX 7000 series SKUs like the RX 7900 XT / 7950 XT are rumored to be more than twice as fast as the current best AMD offerings like the RX 6900 XT and the 6950 XT.