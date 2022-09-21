Specs Appeal: Comparing Nvidia RTX 4000 Series to RTX 3000 and 2000

On September 20, 2022, Nvidia unveiled its newest GPU series, GeForce RTX 4000, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. As of now, the RTX 4000 series consists of three graphics cards: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 with 16GB VRAM, and the RTX 4080 with 12GB VRAM. If you consider upgrading your computer with one of the latest Nvidia graphics cards, you may want to compare their specs with the previous-gen counterparts.
For now, the RTX 4090 is the most powerful GPU in the line-up. Still, customers can expect the company to unveil a beefier Ti-variant with even better specs, as the RTX 4090 does not utilize everything the Ada Lovelace architecture can offer.
The new graphics cards provide the following benefits when compared to their predecessors:
- More CUDA cores.
- More memory in the RTX 4080 model.
- Significantly more ray-tracing cores upgraded to the third generation.
- More tensor cores upgraded to the fourth generation.
- Higher boost and game clocks.
- More streaming multiprocessors.
- Faster and more efficient dual AV1 encoders.
- Third-gen DLSS support.
Benefits of the new generation are not cheap. Even though the RTX 4090 retains the previous $1,499 price tag, the RTX 4080 models come at significantly higher prices. Besides, the new graphics cards consume more power and require more powerful PSUs with PCIe Gen 5 cables.
RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090 Ti vs RTX 3090
|RTX 4090
|RTX 3090 Ti
|RTX 3090
|Architecture
|Ada Lovelace
|Ampere
|CUDA Cores
|16,384
|10,752
|10,496
|RT Cores
|128
3rd-gen
|84
2nd-gen
|82
2nd-gen
|Tensor Cores
|512
4th-gen
|
336
|328
3rd-gen
|Streaming
Multiprocessors
|128
|84
|82
|Clocks
|2.23 GHz
2.52 GHz
|1.67 GHz
1.86 GHz
|1.4 GHz
1.7 GHz
|Memory
|GDDR6X
|Memory
Capacity
|24GB
384-bit
|Max Temp
|90C
|92C
|93C
|Power
|450W
>850W PSU
|350W
>750W PSU
|Price
|$1499
|$1999
|$1499
RTX 4080 vs RTX 3080 vs RTX 2080S vs RTX 2080
|RTX 4080 16
|RTX 4080 12
|RTX 3080 12
|RTX 3080 10
|RTX 2080S
|RTX 2080
|Architecture
|Ada Lovelace
|Ampere
|Turing
|CUDA Cores
|9728
|7680
|8960
|8704
|3072
|2944
|RT Cores
|76
3rd-gen
|60
3rd-gen
|70
2nd-gen
|68
2nd-gen
|48
1st-gen
|46
1st-gen
|Tensor Cores
|304
4th-gen
|240
4th-gen
|280
3rd-gen
|272
3rd-gen
|384
2nd-gen
|368
2nd-gen
|Streaming
Multiprocessors
|76
|60
|70
|68
|48
|46
|Clocks
|2.21 GHz
2.51 GHz
|2.31 GHz
2.61 GHz
|1.26 GHz
1.71 GHz
|1.44 GHz
1.71 GHz
|1.65 GHz
1.82 GHz
|1.52 GHz
1.8 GHz
|Memory
|GDDR6X
|GDDR6
|Memory
Capacity
|
16GB
256-bit
|12GB
192-bit
|12GB
384-bit
|10GB
320-bit
|8GB
256-bit
|Max Temp
|90C
|93C
|89C
|88C
|Power
|320W
750W PSU
|285W
700W PSU
|350W
750W PSU
|320W
750W PSU
|250W
650W PSU
|225W
650W PSU
|Price
|$1,199
|$899
|$799
|$699
|$699
The Nvidia RTX 4090 will go on sale on October 12, 2022. As for the Nvidia RTX 4080, Nvidia is not ready to announce the launch day, and the company says customers can expect these graphics cards to hit stores somewhere in November 2022.
