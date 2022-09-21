Specs Appeal: Comparing Nvidia RTX 4000 Series to RTX 3000 and 2000

The RTX 4090 Founders Edition from Nvidia

On September 20, 2022, Nvidia unveiled its newest GPU series, GeForce RTX 4000, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. As of now, the RTX 4000 series consists of three graphics cards: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 with 16GB VRAM, and the RTX 4080 with 12GB VRAM. If you consider upgrading your computer with one of the latest Nvidia graphics cards, you may want to compare their specs with the previous-gen counterparts.

For now, the RTX 4090 is the most powerful GPU in the line-up. Still, customers can expect the company to unveil a beefier Ti-variant with even better specs, as the RTX 4090 does not utilize everything the Ada Lovelace architecture can offer.

The new graphics cards provide the following benefits when compared to their predecessors:

  • More CUDA cores.
  • More memory in the RTX 4080 model.
  • Significantly more ray-tracing cores upgraded to the third generation.
  • More tensor cores upgraded to the fourth generation.
  • Higher boost and game clocks.
  • More streaming multiprocessors.
  • Faster and more efficient dual AV1 encoders.
  • Third-gen DLSS support.

Benefits of the new generation are not cheap. Even though the RTX 4090 retains the previous $1,499 price tag, the RTX 4080 models come at significantly higher prices. Besides, the new graphics cards consume more power and require more powerful PSUs with PCIe Gen 5 cables.

Nvidia RTX 4000 series Ada Lovelace launch

RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090 Ti vs RTX 3090

RTX 4090 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 3090
Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere
CUDA Cores 16,384 10,752 10,496
RT Cores 128
3rd-gen		 84
2nd-gen		 82
2nd-gen
Tensor Cores 512
4th-gen

336
3rd-gen

 328
3rd-gen
Streaming
Multiprocessors		 128 84 82
Clocks 2.23 GHz
2.52 GHz		 1.67 GHz
1.86 GHz		 1.4 GHz
1.7 GHz
Memory GDDR6X
Memory
Capacity		 24GB
384-bit
Max Temp 90C 92C 93C
Power 450W
>850W PSU		 350W
>750W PSU
Price $1499 $1999 $1499
The official benchmarks from Nvidia showing how the RTX 4000 GPUs compare to their predecessors
Nvidia RTX 4000 series Ada Lovelace launch

RTX 4080 vs RTX 3080 vs RTX 2080S vs RTX 2080

RTX 4080 16 RTX 4080 12 RTX 3080 12 RTX 3080 10 RTX 2080S RTX 2080
Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere Turing
CUDA Cores 9728 7680 8960 8704 3072 2944
RT Cores 76
3rd-gen		 60
3rd-gen		 70
2nd-gen		 68
2nd-gen		 48
1st-gen		 46
1st-gen
Tensor Cores 304
4th-gen		 240
4th-gen		 280
3rd-gen		 272
3rd-gen		 384
2nd-gen		 368
2nd-gen
Streaming
Multiprocessors		 76 60 70 68 48 46
Clocks 2.21 GHz
2.51 GHz		 2.31 GHz
2.61 GHz		 1.26 GHz
1.71 GHz		 1.44 GHz
1.71 GHz		 1.65 GHz
1.82 GHz		 1.52 GHz
1.8 GHz
Memory GDDR6X GDDR6
Memory
Capacity		 16GB
256-bit		 12GB
192-bit		 12GB
384-bit		 10GB
320-bit		 8GB
256-bit
Max Temp 90C 93C 89C 88C
Power 320W
750W PSU		 285W
700W PSU		 350W
750W PSU		 320W
750W PSU		 250W
650W PSU		 225W
650W PSU
Price $1,199 $899 $799 $699 $699
The official benchmarks from Nvidia showing how the RTX 4000 GPUs compare to their predecessors

The Nvidia RTX 4090 will go on sale on October 12, 2022. As for the Nvidia RTX 4080, Nvidia is not ready to announce the launch day, and the company says customers can expect these graphics cards to hit stores somewhere in November 2022.

Do you plan to upgrade to the new Nvidia graphics cards?

