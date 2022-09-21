Specs Appeal: Comparing Nvidia RTX 4000 Series to RTX 3000 and 2000

On September 20, 2022, Nvidia unveiled its newest GPU series, GeForce RTX 4000, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. As of now, the RTX 4000 series consists of three graphics cards: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 with 16GB VRAM, and the RTX 4080 with 12GB VRAM. If you consider upgrading your computer with one of the latest Nvidia graphics cards, you may want to compare their specs with the previous-gen counterparts.

For now, the RTX 4090 is the most powerful GPU in the line-up. Still, customers can expect the company to unveil a beefier Ti-variant with even better specs, as the RTX 4090 does not utilize everything the Ada Lovelace architecture can offer.

The new graphics cards provide the following benefits when compared to their predecessors:

More CUDA cores.

More memory in the RTX 4080 model.

Significantly more ray-tracing cores upgraded to the third generation.

More tensor cores upgraded to the fourth generation.

Higher boost and game clocks.

More streaming multiprocessors.

Faster and more efficient dual AV1 encoders.

Third-gen DLSS support.

Benefits of the new generation are not cheap. Even though the RTX 4090 retains the previous $1,499 price tag, the RTX 4080 models come at significantly higher prices. Besides, the new graphics cards consume more power and require more powerful PSUs with PCIe Gen 5 cables.

RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090 Ti vs RTX 3090

RTX 4090 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 3090 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere CUDA Cores 16,384 10,752 10,496 RT Cores 128

3rd-gen 84

2nd-gen 82

2nd-gen Tensor Cores 512

4th-gen 336

3rd-gen 328

3rd-gen Streaming

Multiprocessors 128 84 82 Clocks 2.23 GHz

2.52 GHz 1.67 GHz

1.86 GHz 1.4 GHz

1.7 GHz Memory GDDR6X Memory

Capacity 24GB

384-bit Max Temp 90C 92C 93C Power 450W

>850W PSU 350W

>750W PSU Price $1499 $1999 $1499

RTX 4080 vs RTX 3080 vs RTX 2080S vs RTX 2080

RTX 4080 16 RTX 4080 12 RTX 3080 12 RTX 3080 10 RTX 2080S RTX 2080 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere Turing CUDA Cores 9728 7680 8960 8704 3072 2944 RT Cores 76

3rd-gen 60

3rd-gen 70

2nd-gen 68

2nd-gen 48

1st-gen 46

1st-gen Tensor Cores 304

4th-gen 240

4th-gen 280

3rd-gen 272

3rd-gen 384

2nd-gen 368

2nd-gen Streaming

Multiprocessors 76 60 70 68 48 46 Clocks 2.21 GHz

2.51 GHz 2.31 GHz

2.61 GHz 1.26 GHz

1.71 GHz 1.44 GHz

1.71 GHz 1.65 GHz

1.82 GHz 1.52 GHz

1.8 GHz Memory GDDR6X GDDR6 Memory

Capacity 16GB

256-bit 12GB

192-bit 12GB

384-bit 10GB

320-bit 8GB

256-bit Max Temp 90C 93C 89C 88C Power 320W

750W PSU 285W

700W PSU 350W

750W PSU 320W

750W PSU 250W

650W PSU 225W

650W PSU Price $1,199 $899 $799 $699 $699

The Nvidia RTX 4090 will go on sale on October 12, 2022. As for the Nvidia RTX 4080, Nvidia is not ready to announce the launch day, and the company says customers can expect these graphics cards to hit stores somewhere in November 2022.

Do you plan to upgrade to the new Nvidia graphics cards?