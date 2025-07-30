Windows on ARM gets native Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, and Media Encoder in Beta

It is a big day for Windows on ARM, as Adobe announced that some of its most popular creative apps are finally available natively on ARM-powered Windows devices. Those apps include Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, and Media Encoder.

Back in August 2024, Adobe allowed Windows on ARM users to run Premiere Pro in emulated mode. However, having a native app enables significantly better performance and energy efficiency on Windows PCs with Snapdragon X Series processors.

The apps are currently in beta, and they have several limitations, some of which will remain there even after the apps exit beta.

Premiere Pro and Media Encoder Audition Will be implemented Support for 3rd party extensions (including plugins and audio plugins)

Support for ProRes Import and export Using ProRes for proxies, render & replace, or as a sequence setting video preview option; see below for more information.

Import and export of JPEG2000 in MXF

Import of MotionJPEG and MKV

Hardware-accelerated playback & export of H.264 and HEVC in MP4

Support of raw video files, including: Apple ProRes RAW ARRI ARRIRAW Canon Cinema RAW Light Sony X-OCN and Sony RAW

Control Surface: AVID EUCON Will not be implemented Loudness Radar effect (Loudness Meter is a replacement for Loudness Radar)

Export to Wraptor DCP

Import and export of the GoPro CineForm codec

Export to the P2 Movie format Import & Export of GoPro Cineform

Also, After Effects has the following list of known issues:

Lack of format support, mostly notably ProRes, but also including ARRIRAW, SWF, GoPro CinePro, JPEG20000 in MXF, and WMV. These formats cannot be imported or exported. This means that the High Quality and High Quality with Alpha settings will default (with a helpful warning) to the uncompressed QuickTime codec.

No import of MotionJPEG and MKV.

No hardware accelerated playback & export of H.264 and HEVC in MP4.

Keylight and Mocha are not yet available (there is a warning about them being missing on launch).

The Cinema 4D renderer and related C4D features (e.g. Cineware) are not yet available.

Third-party plug-ins will not work with the native builds and must be updated for WinARM. We are in contact with many third-party developers and will be releasing an SDK update for WinARM.

Adobe also suggests downloading the latest Adreno GPU driver to mitigate the error about Advanced 3D not being supported on the current GPU driver.

You can learn more about Adobe Premiere Pro Beta for Windows on ARM here, After Effects here, Audition here, and Media Encoder here.