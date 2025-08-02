Samsung Q990D, Q910D, Q800D Dolby Atmos soundbars are really great deals

A few days ago, we covered the Samsung Q990F deal which has an MSRP of $2000 but is priced at just $1000. The deal is still live and you can check it out in this dedicated piece.

While Samsung's Q990F is the new flagship soundbar product from the company, the previous Q990D is still a very capable product and it is currently also available for a great price (purchase link under the specs table below).

The Q990F and the Q990D are similar; they are both 11.1.4 channel systems and put out about the same amount of power. The biggest difference is that the newer model features a sealed design while the preceeding model is based on a ported (bass reflex) style.

The technical specifications of the Q990D are given below:

Specification Detail Total System Power 656 W (soundbar + subwoofer + rear speakers) Speaker Layout Soundbar: 7 front-firing + 2 side-firing + 4 up-firing

Subwoofer: 1 wireless active unit

Rear speakers: 2 wireless units Audio Technologies Wireless Dolby Atmos

DTS:X

Q-Symphony

SpaceFit Sound Pro Connectivity HDMI In × 1, HDMI eARC Out × 1 (HDMI 2.1)

Optical Audio In × 1

USB (firmware update)

Wi-Fi (802.11ac)

Bluetooth v5.2 Supported Audio Formats Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround Dimensions (W × H × D) Soundbar: 1441 × 65 × 137 mm

Subwoofer: 250 × 411 × 391 mm

Rear Speaker (each): 130 × 153 × 250 mm Voice Assistant Support Bixby, Amazon Alexa (via TV or external device)

Get the Samsung HW-Q990D below:

If you do not have the budget for the 11.1.4 Q990D, you can also opt for the cheaper 9.1.2 Q910D or the 5.1.2 Q800D. In terms of feature-set they are similar, except you get fewer audio channels. Get them at the links below:

As an Amazon Associate and Woot affiliate partner, we earn from qualifying purchases.