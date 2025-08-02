Get this Logitech mouse and keyboard with a Copilot key combo with a 33% discount

Those looking for a high-quality keyboard and mouse that work well and offer good features and customization can check the Logitech Signature Slim MK955. It consists of a slim keyboard and an ergonomic mouse with a few additional buttons that you can remap. Right now, you can buy this kit with a 33% discount on Amazon, at only $79.99.

The MK955 keyboard has a slim profile with quiet and comfortable laptop-like typing. It has three profiles for three different devices (you can switch with dedicated keys) and a Copilot button. The latter opens Microsoft's AI assistant by default, but you can remap it to something else if you wish. Additionally, there is a row of function keys with useful shortcuts that are also remappable in the Logi Options+ app.

The keyboard is powered by removable batteries, and a single set will work for up to three years.

As for the mouse in this set, it features quiet clicks and three additional remappable buttons. It is ergonomically shaped to better fit your hand for long and comfortable sessions. Finally, the mouse has Logitech's signature SmartWheel technology with two scrolling modes and the ability to switch between them automatically depending on how fast you scroll.

You can connect the Logitech MK955 set using Bluetooth or the bundled Logi Bolt receiver. Both the mouse and keyboard have three built-in profiles for different devices.

Logitech Signature Slim MK955 with Bolt Receiver - $79.99 | 33% off on Amazon

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.