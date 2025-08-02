Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Amazon Prime members can grab this Nvidia RTX 5070 at nearly MSRP and it's quite small too

If you happen to be looking for a desktop gaming GPU that can do 1440p gaming and even some light 4K gaming (depending on the game title and its graphics settings) and have a budget of less than $600, then Amazon is offering the MSI RTX 5070 Ventus model at $560, which means it will cost only about $10 more than the MSRP of the card (purchase link under the specs table down below).

msi ventus 2x oc rtx 5070 GPU

The discount is on the MSI Ventus 2X variant which is SFF (small form factor) ready, so you will be able to place it in ITX cases too. The Ventus 2X is named so because it has two axial fans. MSI says the fan blades help to maximize airflow thanks to its TORX Fan 5.0 technology. Meanwhile the nickel-plated copper base plate and the square-shaped "Core Pipe" heat pipes (for maximum heat transfer surface area) help to maximise heat dissipation.

The technical specifications of the MSI Ventus 2X OC are given below:

Specification Detail
Model Name G5070-12V2C
Interface PCI Express Gen 5
Core Clocks Extreme Performance: 2557 MHz (via MSI Center)
Boost: 2542 MHz
CUDA® Cores 6144
Memory 12 GB GDDR7 @ 28 Gbps
192-bit bus
Display Outputs DisplayPort 1.4a × 3 (v2.1b)
HDMI™ 2.1b × 1
(up to 4K 480 Hz or 8K 120 Hz w/ DSC, HDR, VRR)
HDCP Support Yes
Power Consumption 250 W
Power Connectors 1 × 16-pin (ATX 3.1 recommended)
Recommended PSU 650 W
Dimensions (L × W × H) 236 × 126 × 50 mm
Max Displays 4
Max Digital Resolution 7680 × 4320

Get the card at the link below:

Meta AI
