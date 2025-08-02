Amazon Prime members can grab this Nvidia RTX 5070 at nearly MSRP and it's quite small too

If you happen to be looking for a desktop gaming GPU that can do 1440p gaming and even some light 4K gaming (depending on the game title and its graphics settings) and have a budget of less than $600, then Amazon is offering the MSI RTX 5070 Ventus model at $560, which means it will cost only about $10 more than the MSRP of the card (purchase link under the specs table down below).

The discount is on the MSI Ventus 2X variant which is SFF (small form factor) ready, so you will be able to place it in ITX cases too. The Ventus 2X is named so because it has two axial fans. MSI says the fan blades help to maximize airflow thanks to its TORX Fan 5.0 technology. Meanwhile the nickel-plated copper base plate and the square-shaped "Core Pipe" heat pipes (for maximum heat transfer surface area) help to maximise heat dissipation.

The technical specifications of the MSI Ventus 2X OC are given below:

Specification Detail Model Name G5070-12V2C Interface PCI Express Gen 5 Core Clocks Extreme Performance: 2557 MHz (via MSI Center)

Boost: 2542 MHz CUDA® Cores 6144 Memory 12 GB GDDR7 @ 28 Gbps

192-bit bus Display Outputs DisplayPort 1.4a × 3 (v2.1b)

HDMI™ 2.1b × 1

(up to 4K 480 Hz or 8K 120 Hz w/ DSC, HDR, VRR) HDCP Support Yes Power Consumption 250 W Power Connectors 1 × 16-pin (ATX 3.1 recommended) Recommended PSU 650 W Dimensions (L × W × H) 236 × 126 × 50 mm Max Displays 4 Max Digital Resolution 7680 × 4320

Get the card at the link below:

MSI Gaming RTX 5070 12G Ventus 2X OC Graphics Card 12GB GDDR7: $559.99 (with Amazon Prime, Sold and Shipped by Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.