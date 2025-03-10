Get QLED TCL 75QM6K 2025 models now for under $1,000 and save $300

If you’re in the market for a new television, then check out TCL’s 75QM6K, which is now available for just $999.99, down from $1,299. With this 23% saving, you get to keep $300. This huge 75-inch TV comes with Google’s premium operating system – Google TV, and it has a stellar rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

The 75QM6K uses QLED display technology and has a 4K resolution. The refresh rate of this model is 144 Hz and it features a 16:9 aspect ratio. In regard to connectivity, the 75QM6K includes four HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, a USB 2.0 port, and a USB 3.0 port. This set up should make it an ideal TV if you have multiple inputs such as game consoles, or want to watch content from an external hard drive or USB stick.

Included with this TV is a backlit voice remote. If you get fed up of searching with the on-screen keyboard just input your search query with your TV remote. If the sun has set and you’re in a low-light room, the backlit buttons will also ensure you don’t press the wrong button.

Buy the TCL 75QM6K now for $999.99 (save $300)

With the Google TV operating system, you also get all the apps you would ever need including popular ones like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, Spotify, YouTube Music, and more.

The TCL 75QM6K is marked as an Amazon Choice; this means that its price is great, its reviews are excellent, and it’s ready to ship now. In addition, this model is shipped and sold by Amazon.com, so you won’t have to interact with third-party sellers. If you want a refund or replacement, you have 30-days from receipt to secure these.