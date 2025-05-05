Samsung's new 4TB 2TB 9100 PRO NVMe Gen5 2280 SSDs with heatsink get first discount

Samsung's recently released 9100 PRO NVMe SSD is currently the lowest priced. The discounts apply to the 4TB and 2TB variants of the SKU (purchase links towards the end of the article).

The 9100 PRO is based on PCIe Gen5 and thus promises double the speed of the 990 PRO. Samsung claims to deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively, on the 4TB model. The 2TB variant sees a 100MB/s lower read on the 2TB one while the sequential write speed remains the same.

In terms of random throughput, the claimed numbers are 2,200K IOPS (input-output per second) and 2,600K IOPS for reads and writes, respectively, for the 4TB. The 2TB again sees lower reads in the case of random I/O performance as well with a promised 1850K IOPS. The on-board DRAM cache helps in this regard. The 4TB has 4GB of LPDDR4X and the 2TB has 2GB of LPDDR4X.

Gen5 SSDs are known to run quite hot and thus the included SSDs are a must. You may even upgrade to something even better if you are having trouble managing the heat. Speaking of heat, Samsung says that the drives have an operating temperature of 0 to 70 Celsius, and upon exceeding this temperature, the drive's controller will begin throttling quite heavily.

The SSD is built on 8th Gen TLC V-NAND flash memory and has endurance ratings of 1200 TBW (terabytes written) and 2400 TBW, respectively. Get the Samsung 9100 PRO NVMe SSD at the links below:

SAMSUNG SSD 9100 PRO with Heatsink 4TB, PCIe 5.0x4 M.2 2280, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 14,800/13,400 MB/s, Best for AI Computing, Gaming, and Heavy Duty Workstations (MZ-VAP4T0CW): $519.99 (Amazon US)

SAMSUNG SSD 9100 PRO with Heatsink 2TB, PCIe 5.0x4 M.2 2280, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 14,800/13,400 MB/s, Best for AI Computing, Gaming, and Heavy Duty Workstations (MZ-VAP2T0CW): $289.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.