Samsung starts mass production of its 8th gen V-NAND memory

Samsung has started mass-producing its latest 1 TB 8th generation V-NAND memory. According to the Korean company, this technology offers the industry’s highest bit density and at 1 TB also offers the highest storage capacity to date. It said that this will enable larger storage space in next-gen enterprise servers worldwide.

Providing comment for the company, SungHoi Hur, Executive Vice President of Flash Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics, said:

“As market demand for denser, greater-capacity storage pushes for higher V-NAND layer counts, Samsung has adopted its advanced 3D scaling technology to reduce surface area and height, while avoiding the cell-to-cell interference that normally occurs with scaling down. Our eighth-generation V-NAND will help meet rapidly growing market demand and better position us to deliver more differentiated products and solutions, which will be at the very foundation of future storage innovations.”

With the latest generation of V-NAND memory from Samsung, customers can expect an input and output speed of up to 2.4 gigabits per second (Gbps), up from 2 Gbps in the seventh generation. Samsung says that this speed boost will help to meet the performance requirements of PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0.

Aside from being used in enterprise servers to expand the available storage, Samsung says that 8th gen V-NAND will also be used in the automotive market and provide the required reliability.