Samsung's soundbars with Dolby Atmos support are now 33% off on Amazon

The holiday season is upon us, so those looking for a gift for loved ones or themselves can already start shopping for all sorts of goods on sale. Samsung, for example, offers its premium soundbars with significant discounts, allowing users to save up to 33% before Black Friday deals extravaganza kicks in.

The Samsung HW-S800B (and its white S-801B variant) is a 3.1.2 soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. It features an ultra-slim design and wireless Dolby Atmos support, giving users more space and saving them from routing HDMI cables. The soundbar also supports AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa and allows pairing smartphones with a simple tap.

Samsung HW-S800/801B Dimensions Main Unit: 45.7 x 1.5 x 1.6", 3.1lbs

Subwoofer: 9.4 x 9.5 x 9.4", 14.1lbs Color Black (S800) and White (S801) Number of Channels 3 channels, 1 subwoofer, and 2 up-firing channels Number of Speakers 10 Sub-woofer Yes, wireless Total Power 330W Audio Features Dolby ATMOS, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS 5.1, High-Res Audio Decoding, built-in Alexa, Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound, Game Pro Mode Connectivity HDMI, HDMI-CEC, HDMI-ARC, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, One Remote, Wi-Fi Accessories Wall Mount Kit, HDMI cable, Remote Controller (TM2261S-IR)

