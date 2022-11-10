Nvidia's unlaunched RTX 4080 12GB, allegedly relaunching as 4070 Ti, gets a new release date

Nvidia recently "unlaunched" its RTX 4080 12GB SKU as a result of the backlash from the community over the confusing naming scheme. The company thought it was a good idea to announce two very differently specced GPUs under the same model. Despite the names suggesting that the RTX 4080 16GB and the RTX 4080 12GB only have a difference in memory and memory bandwidth, the latter, in reality, sports 20% fewer CUDA cores as well.

After the unlaunch of the 12GB SKU, the 4080 16GB model will just be called the "RTX 4080". Meanwhile, rumor has it that the pulled RTX 4080 12GB, which was supposed to launch this month, is now being renamed as the "RTX 4070 Ti". The update comes from reputed leakster and Twitter user kopite7kimi who seemingly even jokes that this was what the card was supposed to be named before Nvidia renamed it to a 4080 12GB GPU.

Another Twitter user and leaker MEGAsizeGPU alleges that the (new) RTX 4070 Ti will be available next year on January 5th. This is right in time for the CES 2023 event and Nvidia might show off the re-modeled 4080 12GB here.

The price of the 4070 Ti is not yet suggested by anyone. The RTX 4080 12GB had an MSRP of $899 and Nvidia will likely price the 4070 Ti after looking at the performance of AMD's upcoming RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. The latter has been priced at the same level as the now unlaunched RTX 4080 12GB.

Source: kopite7kimi (Twitter) via MEGAsizeGPU (Twitter)