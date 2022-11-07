Save 33% on Fitbit Sense 2, now available for $199

Google's Fitbit has a vast lineup of smartwatches and fitness trackers that provide various health and fitness capabilities in different price ranges. The Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit's flagship smartwatch, usually goes for $299, but now you can snag one with a significant 33% discount—only for $199.95.
The Fitbit Sense 2 offers the following capabilities and features:
- Up to six days of battery life from a single charge
- Steps, distance, and calories measurements
- 24/7 heart rate monitor
- Blood Oxygen sensor
- ECG support for Afib detection
- Stress-management score
- All-day body response tracking
- Sleep tracking
- Built-in GPS
- Built-in Alexa
- Call, text, and notifications from apps
The smartwatch works with Android and iOS, and you can track your health data in the Fitbit app. Note that some features require subscribing to Fitbit Premium, but you get six months of membership for free when you purchase the Sense 2. Finally, you can pick between three colors: Graphite, Platinum, and Pale Gold.
-
Fitbit Sense 2 Graphite - $199.95 | 33% off on Amazon US
-
Fitbit Sense 2 Platinum - $199.95 | 33% off on Amazon US
-
Fitbit Sense 2 Pale Gold - $199.95 | 33% off on Amazon US
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
