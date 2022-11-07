Save 33% on Fitbit Sense 2, now available for $199

Google's Fitbit has a vast lineup of smartwatches and fitness trackers that provide various health and fitness capabilities in different price ranges. The Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit's flagship smartwatch, usually goes for $299, but now you can snag one with a significant 33% discount—only for $199.95.

The Fitbit Sense 2 offers the following capabilities and features:

Up to six days of battery life from a single charge

Steps, distance, and calories measurements

24/7 heart rate monitor

Blood Oxygen sensor

ECG support for Afib detection

Stress-management score

All-day body response tracking

Sleep tracking

Built-in GPS

Built-in Alexa

Call, text, and notifications from apps

The smartwatch works with Android and iOS, and you can track your health data in the Fitbit app. Note that some features require subscribing to Fitbit Premium, but you get six months of membership for free when you purchase the Sense 2. Finally, you can pick between three colors: Graphite, Platinum, and Pale Gold.

