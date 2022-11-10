Samsung's rugged T7 Shield portable SSD is 44% off, only $89 for 1TB model

Samsung unveiled the T7 rugged SSD earlier this year, and you can already get one with a significant discount. This IP65-rated portable SSD is now available with a massive 44% discount on the 1TB variant and 34% on the 2TB configuration.
The Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD is a protected portable solid-state drive made to withstand harsh environments and survive dust and water (IP65-rated). Samsung also claims that the T7 Shield survives a drop-test from 9.8 feet, plus the rubberized casing provides a better grip.
You can connect the drive via a USB-C cable (3.2 Gen2 10Gpbs) and achieve data transfer speed up to 1,050MB/s. Available configurations include 1TB and 2TB variants, plus three color options: Blue, Beige, and Black.
- Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB - $89.99 | 44% off on Amazon US
- Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 2TB - $189.99 | 34% off on Amazon US
|Storage
|1TB/2TB
|Connectivity
|USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen2)
|Dimensions and Weight
|88 x 59 x 13mm (3.5 x 2.3 x 0.5 inches)
98 grams (3.47 oz)
|Performance Read
|Up to 1,050 MB/s Sequential Read
|Performance Write
|Up to 1,000 MB/s Sequential Write
|Durability
|IP65 Water/Dust Resistant, up to 3-meter Drop Resistant
Operating Case Temperature 0°C to 60°C
Operating Shock 1,500G, duration: 0.5ms, 3 axis
|Software
|AES 256-bit hardware encryption
Samsung Magician Software
|Warranty
|3-Year Limited Warranty
If you need larger storage or just one good-old spinning drive, check out our HDD deals coverage.
