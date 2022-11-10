Samsung's rugged T7 Shield portable SSD is 44% off, only $89 for 1TB model

Samsung unveiled the T7 rugged SSD earlier this year, and you can already get one with a significant discount. This IP65-rated portable SSD is now available with a massive 44% discount on the 1TB variant and 34% on the 2TB configuration.

The Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD is a protected portable solid-state drive made to withstand harsh environments and survive dust and water (IP65-rated). Samsung also claims that the T7 Shield survives a drop-test from 9.8 feet, plus the rubberized casing provides a better grip.

You can connect the drive via a USB-C cable (3.2 Gen2 10Gpbs) and achieve data transfer speed up to 1,050MB/s. Available configurations include 1TB and 2TB variants, plus three color options: Blue, Beige, and Black.

Storage 1TB/2TB Connectivity USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) Dimensions and Weight 88 x 59 x 13mm (3.5 x 2.3 x 0.5 inches)

98 grams (3.47 oz) Performance Read Up to 1,050 MB/s Sequential Read Performance Write Up to 1,000 MB/s Sequential Write Durability IP65 Water/Dust Resistant, up to 3-meter Drop Resistant

Operating Case Temperature 0°C to 60°C

Operating Shock 1,500G, duration: 0.5ms, 3 axis Software AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Samsung Magician Software Warranty 3-Year Limited Warranty

If you need larger storage or just one good-old spinning drive, check out our HDD deals coverage.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.