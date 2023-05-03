Get the Samsung T7 Shield rugged portable SSD for its lowest price at Amazon

Portable storage for your PC or smartphone is always a good investment. Right now, Samsung is making it easy to expand your storage needs at rock-bottom prices.

The 1TB version of the Samsung T7 Shield rugged portable SSD is discounted to just $74.99 on Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for this product. The 2TB version of the Samsung T7 Shield is just $129.99. Again, that's the lowest price ever for this portable SSD. Finally, the 4TB version is priced as low as it gets, with the cost of just $269.99.

The Samsung T7 Shield SSD offers the performance of 1,050MB per second for read speeds and 1,000MB for write speeds, with its USB-C port. It can also take a certain amount of abuse. It has a P65 resistance rating for dust and water and can withstand drops from up to three meters. It comes in three color choices; Black, White, or Blue, for the 1TB and 2TB versions; the 4TB model is available just in black.

There are some other Samsung storage products you can check out at the moment on Amazon:

