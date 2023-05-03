Amazon Deal: Crucial MX500, P5 Plus, and X6 1TB, 2TB SSDs selling for up to 50% off

Today, on Amazon, you can get your hands on a number of great deals on a variety of SSD options. Particularly, the 1TB Crucial MX500 is selling for $51.99 after a 48% discount, the 1TB Crucial P5 Plus is selling for $79.99 after a 50% discount, and the 2TB Crucial X6 is selling for $109.99 after a 45% discount. With these deals, you can save up to $90 so, get your hands on the option that best matches your requirements right away.

The 1TB Crucial MX500 3D NAND SATA internal SSD features sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and write speeds of up to 510 MB/s while random read speeds of up to 95K and write speeds of up to 90K on all file types. It has been accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology.

Furthermore, it comes with Power Loss Immunity that preserves all your saved work when an unexpected power outage hits. The AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption keeps your data safe and secure from malicious actors.

The 1TB Crucial P5 Plus Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 gaming SSD features PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology with up to 6600MB/s sequential read speeds and random read speeds of up to 630K and write speeds of up to 700K IOPS.

Moreover, this SSD has been built on the Micron Advanced 3D NAND and innovative controller technology, and rated at MTTF greater than 2 million hours for extended longevity and reliability.

The 2TB Crucial X6 portable SSD features read speeds of up to 800MB/s. It is backed by Micron to offer its users reliability, performance, and compatibility. It can also withstand a 6.5-foot drop along with being shock, vibration, and extreme temperature resistant to protect your files.

