Save 15% on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core

Neowin · with 0 comments

If you've been looking to buy the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core for quite some time now, here's your chance. Microsoft's gaming controller is now available for $110, a 15% savings from its original price.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Unlike typical Xbox controllers, the Elite Series 2 Core controller offers improved features. Here's everything you need to know about the controller:

  • Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.
  • Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*
  • Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.
  • Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.
  • Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.*
  • Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.
  • Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

Also, when compared to the regular Elite Series 2 controller that comes with various accessories, is available in black, and can be customized via the Design Lab, the Elite Series 2 Core controller is only available in white and only comes with a thumbstick adjustment tool and a USB-C cable. However, you can buy the Complete Component Pack at Microsoft for $59.99 which includes a case, one interchangeable D-pad, four extra thumbsticks and paddles, a charging dock, and a USB-C cable.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core at $110 (15% off)

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.

