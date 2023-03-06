Save 15% on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core

If you've been looking to buy the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core for quite some time now, here's your chance. Microsoft's gaming controller is now available for $110, a 15% savings from its original price.

Unlike typical Xbox controllers, the Elite Series 2 Core controller offers improved features. Here's everything you need to know about the controller:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.*

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

Also, when compared to the regular Elite Series 2 controller that comes with various accessories, is available in black, and can be customized via the Design Lab, the Elite Series 2 Core controller is only available in white and only comes with a thumbstick adjustment tool and a USB-C cable. However, you can buy the Complete Component Pack at Microsoft for $59.99 which includes a case, one interchangeable D-pad, four extra thumbsticks and paddles, a charging dock, and a USB-C cable.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.