WhatsApp spam calls may become a thing of the past

WhatsApp users may remain well protected from falling prey to scam calls on the instant chat messenger in the future. Meta is working on a new feature that will reportedly work as a shield against spam calls on WhatsApp.

The new capability the company is currently working on is the ability to silence calls from unknown numbers. In the app setting, users will be able to find a new toggle named "Silence unknown callers." Enabling the toggle will mean you are granting permissions to WhatsApp to silence calls from unknown numbers automatically.

The upcoming new functionality will not block calls from unknown numbers. Nothing will change on the callers' end, as they will keep hearing the same ringing tone even when you enable the toggle. But with you choosing to silence unknown calls on WhatsApp, the caller screen will not be visible on the instant chat messenger.

However, not every call from an unknown number can be labeled a potential scam. It can come from your friends and family too. Even if you enable the "Silence unknown callers" toggle, you will still be able to see the unknown numbers in the calls list. This way, you can decide whether you need to call them back.

The main aim of the new toggle is to prevent scammers from stealing personal information, engaging in extortion, and providing sensitive data. While silencing calls from unknown numbers can significantly reduce the chances of you becoming a victim of such scams, fraudsters always come up with new tactics to trick you into giving all your personal information. Long story short, you will have to stay vigilant even after enabling the "Silence unknown callers" toggle on WhatsApp.

According to WABetainfo, the ability to silence calls from an unknown number is currently being tested internally and is not yet available to WhatsApp beta testers. In all likelihood, Beta testers will get the functionality first. We hope that day will come soon.

Source: WABetainfo