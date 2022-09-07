Microsoft reveals cheaper Xbox Elite Series 2, soon available in Design Lab

It is a big news day for fans of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, which was initially announced in 2015. Microsoft has revealed the latest addition to the lineup called the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core in white, which is quite a mouthful. According to the company, the newest gamepad is here to deliver more choices to gamers who need "exceptional performance, customization, and durability."

Unlike the original Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, the Core version comes with a new white finish, a simplified component pack, and a reduced price tag. For $129, which is $50 less than the standard Xbox Elite Series 2, users get a white controller with customizable sticks, trigger locks, rubberized grips, and a rechargeable battery.

The new controller does not include a charging dock, four extra paddles, additional thumbsticks, a spare D-Pad, or a carrying case. These accessories are available for purchase in the "Complete Component Pack" for $59.99.

Another noteworthy announcement is that Xbox Design Lab will soon support the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Microsoft will let gamers order personalized Elite controllers later this holiday for an undisclosed price. As for the Core in white version and the Complete Component Pack, they are available for preorder today in select Xbox markets.

Finally, Microsoft says it heard gamers' concerns regarding controllers' reliability and material longevity. According to the company, engineers have refined the components with materials "built to last," and, for extra peace of mind, Elite Series 2 controllers come with a limited 1-year warranty.