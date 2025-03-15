Microsoft: Windows 11 & 10 KB5053598 / KB5053602 / KB5053606 uninstall Copilot automatically

This past week, Microsoft released the Patch Tuesday updates for the month of March, 2025. On Windows 10, they were delivered via KB5053606 / KB5053596 / KB5053594 / KB5053618 and on Windows 11 via KB5053598/ KB5053602.

The updates had a few known issues that Microsoft was already tracking. However, Neowin noticed today that the company has, since then, added a new bug involving Copilot. Microsoft says that the Copilot app would automatically uninstall itself and un-pin from the taskbar before doing so. Those who do not like Copilot or do not care about it would probably not mind the bug too much.

The tech giant has added that the recently unveiled Microsoft 365 Copilot app is not affected by this. It has also offered a workaround for people affected by this issue and that involves manually downloading the app from the Store and pinning it to the Taskbar.

Microsoft writes:

Applies to: All Users. Symptoms We're aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and unpinned from the taskbar. Note: This issue has not been observed with the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. Workaround Microsoft is working on a resolution to address this issue. In the meantime, affected users can reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store and manually pin it to the taskbar.

Thus both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users have been hit with this Copilot bug with the latest Patch Tuesday.