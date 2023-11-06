Save 36% on Logitech's flagship G915 mechanical keyboard, now at all-time low price

Logitech's flagship mechanical keyboard, the G915 Lightspeed, is now available with a huge discount on Amazon. You can get the full-size or tenkeyless variants in two colors and save up to 36%.

The G915 is a slim keyboard with mechanical switches and Logitech's proprietary Lightspeed connection (the Lightspeed connector included in the box). It ensures minimal latency and wireless convenience (you can also connect it using conventional Bluetooth). The case is made of aluminum, giving gamers a thin, rigid, and durable design.

In addition to color and size options, buyers can pick from three switch types: GL Tactile, GL Linear, or GL Clicky. Other features include the Lightsync backlight with more than 16 million colors, dedicated media keys, and a large wheel for convenient and easy volume control. You can customize the keyboard using the G Hub app and store your settings using two built-in profiles.

The Logitech G915 has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge. You can recharge the keyboard in three hours using a USB-C cable included in the box.

If you want to save even more and do not mind a wired keyboard, grab the Logitech G9150 Wired and save an extra $20.

