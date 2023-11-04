The 75-inch Samsung Q70C is selling for its lowest price at under $1,200

If you are on the hunt for a gigantic TV at a good price, check out the 75” and 85” Samsung Q70C TVs. The 75” model costs just under $1,200 and the 85” one costs just under $1,800. This is the lowest both models have been reduced to on Amazon.

Both of these QLED 4K megasized TVs are both admittedly expensive but they both come from Samsung so you can expect them to be of good quality. If you don’t mind doing it, you can pay for both models in installments if you qualify, making the purchases a bit more manageable if you don’t have the money upfront.

Going over the highlights, Amazon writes:

QUANTUM PROCESSOR W/ 4K UPSCALING: The Quantum Processor does the work for you, transforming your content into 4K; It’s engineered to optimize your picture to 4K resolution, enhance depth and improve color and sound

MOTION XCELERATOR TURBO+ (4K @120 HZ): Keep up with the supersonic speed and catch every thrilling frame without lag or motion blur. You’ll enjoy seamless action and sensational 4K visuals at speeds up to 120Hz

DUAL LED: You’ll enjoy beautifully balanced colors with dedicated warm and cool Dual LED backlights.Get stronger and accurate contrast with innovative technology that adapts automatically to match your content

100% COLOR VOLUME W/ QUANTUM DOT: Take in a billion shades of unwavering color and enjoy vivid, lifelike color at any brightness level as Quantum Dot technology works to create every shade you see on screen

QUANTUM HDR: Watch the details shine through with Quantum HDR that goes beyond leading standards to create deep blacks, impressive contrast, and picture quality that’s analyzed and refined to match the creator’s vision

SAMSUNG GAMING HUB: Gaming comes together–bringing the best of console games, streaming games and more–all in one place.Get easier access to games, standalone apps and accessories, get recommendations for other games, adjust settings and more

FREESYNC PREMIUM PRO: HDR visuals are combined with steady, smooth gaming performance thanks to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology.Consider your gameplay leveled up as you easily conquer tearing, stuttering, and even potentially-streak-ending lag

ULTRA SLIM DESIGN: You’ll hardly have a chance to admire the AirSlim Design —so thin it practically blends into your wall; It’s the perfect fit for any room with a streamlined profile that sets it apart from the competition

SOLAR CELL REMOTE: Turn up the volume on sustainability with the innovative SolarCell Remote; It features a solar panel for charging, as well as other smart features including a built-in microphone to use with your favorite voice assistant

CONNECTTIME: It’s now easier to take video calls from connected devices by using a big screen TV platform; No need to pause your conversation for a snack break - ConnecTime allows users to transition calls from their TV to a smaller device

In terms of ratings, the Q70C models have 131 ratings and an average of 4.4 stars suggesting they’re good TVs.

