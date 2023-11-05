Get the first-gen Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse for an all time low price

If you are looking for an excellent PC gaming mouse that is also designed to be lightweight, the first generation version of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse is a great choice for high-end PC gamers, and you can get it for an all-time low price right now.

Amazon currently has the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming Mouse discounted down to just $109.99. That's a $50 discount from the normal $159.99 MSRP.

Logitech collaborated with pro eSports PC gamers to come up with a design for the mouse that was extremely light but still offered the same quality build that those gamers demand in their mice. The result is that the Logitech G Pro X Superlight weighs less than 63 grams, but still offers everything you would want to have in a high-end gaming mouse.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight also supports the company's Lightspeed wireless technology for fast gaming combined with low latency. It also has five programmable buttons and a 25,600 DPI optical sensor.

Underneath, the mouse has large zero-additive PTFE feet for less friction while you move it on your mouse pad. The battery in the mouse will last up to 70 hours on a single charge. Finally, the $109.99 price for this mouse is available in two color choices, black and magenta.

