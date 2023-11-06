Files v3 is out with redesigned UI, Office support, modern copy-paste dialogs, and more

The Files app, a popular third-party file explorer for Windows 10 and 11, received a major update under version 3.0. It is now available for download from the official website and the Microsoft Store, bringing customers a redesigned interface, modern copy-paste progress dialogs, Office documents preview, built-in commands, faster performance, new icons, and more.

What is new in the Files app v3?

New icons . Files v3 features brand-new icons for stable and preview builds, each featuring its distinct color. The public version is yellow (to retain familiarity with the stock File Explorer), while the developer and preview are purple and blue.

. Files v3 features brand-new icons for stable and preview builds, each featuring its distinct color. The public version is yellow (to retain familiarity with the stock File Explorer), while the developer and preview are purple and blue. New design . The Files app now has a more modern user interface with a rounded files area, adjusted background opacity, and a reworked from the ground-up sidebar. In addition, files pinned to the sidebar have a distinct icon.

. The Files app now has a more modern user interface with a rounded files area, adjusted background opacity, and a reworked from the ground-up sidebar. In addition, files pinned to the sidebar have a distinct icon. Modern copy-paste dialogs . This change will delight those unhappy with the outdated copy-paste progress dialogs in the stock File Explorer. You can click the progress icon in the upper-right corner of the app to check out the status of your current procedure.

. This change will delight those unhappy with the outdated copy-paste progress dialogs in the stock File Explorer. You can click the progress icon in the upper-right corner of the app to check out the status of your current procedure. Office files preview . You can preview Office documents in the preview pane. Select a file, open the pane, and tap "Preview." The Files app can also preview other file formats with registered shell preview handlers.

. You can preview Office documents in the preview pane. Select a file, open the pane, and tap "Preview." The Files app can also preview other file formats with registered shell preview handlers. Command Pallete . The Files app v3 has a built-in command system that lets you execute various actions using quick commands. Press Ctrl + Shift + P and type the action you need, such as "Create new folder," "Group items by date created," "Create a ZIP archive," etc.

. The Files app v3 has a built-in command system that lets you execute various actions using quick commands. Press Ctrl + Shift + P and type the action you need, such as "Create new folder," "Group items by date created," "Create a ZIP archive," etc. Keep in the background. With the latest update, you can keep the File app running in the background to reduce its launch time.

Here are other changes in the Files app v3:

Added support for renaming network drives

Theme names are now localized in the settings dialog

Keyboard shortcuts are now displayed in the right click menu

Added support for opening shortcut files as another user

Added support for additional archive formats including gz, mcpack, mcworld, jar, lzh, and appxbundle

Added support for elevated file operations

Folders in special locations that don’t have a directory watcher will now refresh when changes are made

Display error message when transferring files that are too large for FAT32

Removed the margin when using the compact spacing option

Added a “What’s new” popup that can be viewed after an update

Files will now display a custom thumbnail when it’s the registered handler for viewing archives.

Automatically update items when the date changes

Added support for canceling tab tear off by pressing the esc key

Added support for copying the paths of multiple items together

Improved the design and performance of the startup options in settings

Added ctrl + shift + n shortcut to create a new folder

Added support for unblocking downloaded folders from the properties window

Improved the icon resolution on tabs

Added support for Proton Drive

Added file operation support for FTP

Added support for formatting drives from the properties window

Added support to switch between items using arrow keys in the conflicts dialog

You can download the Files app v3 for free from the official website. Alternatively, you can purchase it in the Microsoft Store to support developers.