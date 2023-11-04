Get these Skullcandy wireless earbuds for a rock bottom all time low price at Amazon

As we get closer to the holiday shopping season, many of you are already buying gifts for family, friends, and coworkers. It's also likely that many of you have a limited budget for gifts. Today, we have some excellent wireless earbuds from Skullcandy that are currently available at an all time rock bottom low price that could be a great gift for others, or even for yourself.

The Skullcandy Jib True 2 wireless earbuds are normally priced at an already affordable price of $39.99. However, Amazon is selling them right now for only $14.99. That's a huge $25 off its MSRP, or a 63 percent discount.

Besides offering solid audio quality, the Skullcandy Jib True 2 wireless earbuds have a number of nice features. Perhaps the best is that they have built-in Tile technology. Tile is the company that makes Bluetooth trackers for keys, wallets, and more. If you lose your Skullcandy Jib True 2 earbuds, you can use the Tile mobile app to ring them and quickly find them

The earbuds had onboard controls so you can touch them to adjust the volume, start and stop music tracks, take calls, or use a digital assistant like Siri or Google Assistant. You can also use just one of the earbuds in solo mode to take calls or listen to music while also hearing the outside world.

The earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water resistance, which means you can use them while exercising. They have up to 9 hours of battery life on their own and combined with a fully charged charging case, you can get up to 33 hours of use out of them.

