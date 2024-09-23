Save 40% on 9th Gen Apple iPad with A13 Bionic chip

The 9th Gen Apple iPad is available at a 40% discount off its original MSRP once again on Amazon US, saving you $130 and offering an affordable entry into Apple's tablet lineup.

It features a 10.2-inch Retina display which delivers clear and bright visuals while True Tone adjusts the screen’s colour temperature based on ambient lighting for a more comfortable viewing experience. With an 8MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that supports Centre Stage, the iPad is well-suited for video calls, work, and entertainment.

Furthermore, powered by the A13 Bionic chip, the iPad delivers smooth performance for graphics-heavy tasks like gaming or photo editing. The iPad 9th Gen also includes built-in accessibility features that support vision, mobility, hearing, and cognitive disabilities, making it easier for everyone to use.

In addition, the iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and the Smart Keyboard, which are sold separately. For security, Touch ID allows you to unlock your device, sign in to apps, and make secure payments with Apple Pay.

It comes with a built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery, providing up to 10 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi or video playback.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) (with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver): $199 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

