Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could cost more than its predecessor in the US

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off its affordable flagship, the Galaxy S24 FE, sometime next month. Before its launch, multiple leaks have already surfaced, giving us ample information about what to expect from the upcoming device. Now, the US price of the Galaxy S24 FE has been leaked, which may disappoint fans in the region awaiting the phone.

Recently, the European pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was leaked, suggesting that the device will be launched with a €50-100 price increase compared to its predecessor. It was also expected that the US pricing would also see a similar price hike, and this appears to be the case.

According to reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (via SmartPrix), the price of the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S24 FE could cost $649, which is a $50 increase over the Galaxy S23 FE for the same configuration launched last year for $599.

Additionally, the 256GB variant is tipped to cost $709, which is another $50 price increase over the same model of the Galaxy S23 FE. With the standard Galaxy S24 still priced at $799, it may present a more compelling option than the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE, given that the former offers better specifications.

Leaked images of the official cases suggest minimal design changes in the Galaxy S24 FE. The device is expected to launch in multiple new color options, including gray, light blue, light green, silver, and yellow. It is also anticipated to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor.

With an update to the Good Lock's Camera Assistant module, Samsung knowingly or unknowingly confirmed that the Galaxy S24 FE will ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.1. Besides, using the updated Camera Assistant module, users will be able to add a 2x zoom button to the camera UI, increase the shutter speed, choose Auto Lens Switching, and much more.