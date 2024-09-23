Motorola could expand the Razr 50 lineup with an affordable model

Motorola, which recently launched the Moto Razr 50 and Moto Razr 50 Ultra (known as Moto Razr 2024 and Moto Razr Plus 2024 in the US), maybe adding another member to the Razr 50 lineup.

According to a Geekbench listing spotted by 91Mobiles, a new Motorola Razr 50s smartphone has appeared revealing some key specifications. It is anticipated to likely be the most affordable Razr phone option among the three.

The device appears as "motorola motorola razr 50s" on the listing and is mentioned to be powered by a motherboard named "aito." There are chances that Motorola could power the Razr 50s with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 or 7300X chipset, paired with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The Dimensity 7300X is the same processor which powers the Motorola Razr 50/Razr 2024.

image via 91mobiles

The Motorola Razr 50s scored 1,040 points as a single-core score and 3,003 points as a multi-core score. For comparison, the Motorola Razr 50 scored 1,051 points in the single-core tests and 3,032 points in the multi-core tests. The scores suggest that the alleged Razr 50s will be almost on par in terms of performance with the Razr 50/Razr 2024.

The listing also reveals that the Motorola Razr 50s will come with 8GB of RAM and will run Android 14 out of the box. Aside from this, the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal anything more. Considering the moniker that Motorola has chosen, this might be an affordable model of the Razr 50 series.

To achieve the affordability, Motorola may need to make some compromises. However, the exact nature of these compromises remains unclear at the moment. It could get lower-resolution cameras, and a 90Hz display (maybe). One positive thing is that the Motorola Razr 50s recently picked up the HDR10+ certification, which suggests one thing, that the display on the phone will be HDR10+ compatible and of high quality.