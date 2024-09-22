Get the Razer Kaira X PC and Xbox wired headset for its lowest price ever at $35.99

If you are looking for an affordable wired headset for playing PC games or even on your Xbox console, you should check out the Razer Kaira X. It just dropped to its lowest price ever for two of its color options.

Right now, you can get the black-colored Razer Kaira X wired headset for $35.99 at Amazon. That's also $24 off its $59.99 MSRP. You can also get the Shock Blue colored version of the headset for the same price. If you want to spend just a few pennies more, you can get the lime green "Electric Volt" color version for $36.12.

The Razer Kaira X includes two 50mm drivers for solid audio when playing games or even just listening to music or anything else. The drivers are covered by flowknit memory foam cushions that make the headset comfortable to wear for hours while also cutting down on sweat and heat build-up.

The included microphone can capture your voice well, and its housing design has been made to surpass noise from the back and the side. There are also controls on the headset that let you mute your microphone, along with a volume control as well.

