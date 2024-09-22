HP Chromebook 14 now available for $219.99 with 24 percent discount

HP is selling its Chromebook 14 (14a-nf0009nr) 2024 laptop at its lowest price on Amazon. Thanks to a large 24% discount off its $287 list price, you can now get it for just $219.99, directly from Amazon.com. This Chromebook is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars showing that customers think it's a great product.

With this Chromebook, you get 4 GB of RAM, which should be suitable for the tasks you'll be doing on ChromeOS such as watching media, editing documents, and checking emails. The memory included is suited to battery-powered devices like the HP Chromebook 14, allowing the battery to last longer.

The 64 GB of eMMC storage is also great for this laptop because most of your data will be in the cloud so you don't really need too much local storage. HP says this storage is efficient as it is flash-based, therefore fast, and noiseless because it doesn't have moving parts. This storage medium will improve system performance and consume less power.

There are not too many ports on this Chromebook, on one side is a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo port and a USB Type-C port with a 5 Gbps signaling rate, USB power delivery, and support for DisplayPort 1.4. On the other side is a single USB Type-A port with a 5 Gbps signaling rate.

The display has a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels (that's Full HD) and the processor is an Intel 12th Gen N100 that clocks up to 3.4 GHz. The battery should last you around 12 hours, which will get you through work or school and it supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/b/ac.

As it's running ChromeOS, Google will ensure that your new HP Chromebook 14 is continually up to date. If your installation gets corrupted, ChromeOS can boot from a previous good snapshot. If this is not your first Chromebook, you will be able to just log in and all your stuff will be synced.

