Save a massive 30% on this 50-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV

If you're based in the UK and looking for a smart TV that is affordable, check out the LG 50NANO82T6B. It's a large 50-inch 4K Ultra HD (UHD) Smart TV with an AI processor, Freeview Play, and Amazon Alexa. The TV comes in Ashed Blue, debuted this year, and is now reduced 30%.

Before going on, it's worth mentioning that Amazon has marked this TV as an Amazon Choice. This means it has great reviews, a great price, and ships immediately. Amazon dispatches and sells this TV, not a third-party seller.

With this NanoCell TV, as LG calls it, the colours and picture should look great. To deliver this picture quality, the TV uses an α5 AI Processor Gen7 processor. If you watch older content that's not in 4K, this smart processor will upscale the picture.

Given the £349 price tag, it's reasonable not to expect the most cutting-edge specs. One drawback of this model is the 60 Hz refresh rate. While most people will be okay with this, you may want to look elsewhere if you want one that has a higher refresh rate.

On software, LG has included its webOS platform. It's intuitive to use and comes with lots of apps that you would expect on a smart TV. Some of the apps include Freeview Play, Netflix, Disney+, and more.

With mobile phones being omnipresent, there will come a time when you want to cast your display to the TV. LG has accommodated this need with Chromecast, which works with a lot of devices. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RF, USB, and HDMI.

If you are a gamer, this TV supports cloud gaming services, including NVIDIA GeForce Now. The 60 Hz refresh rate could lessen the gaming experience, but for most people, it should be fine.

