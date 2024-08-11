64GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB CL40 DIMM Memory drops to its lowest price ever

Amazon US is currently offering the 64GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB CL40 DIMM memory (Kit of 2) at its lowest price to date. So, if you've been searching for high-performance memory to elevate your gaming or workstation setup, get your hands on it while it is still in stock!

This memory is Intel XMP 3.0 certified, providing pre-optimised timings, speeds, and voltages for overclocking. Users can also create and save custom profiles with the help of a programmable PMIC. For overclocking stability, the Kingston FURY Beast includes On-die ECC (ODECC) technology, which helps maintain data integrity and improves system stability. Furthermore, it supports Plug N Play functionality, automatically overclocking to the highest published frequency up to 4800MT/s without requiring manual tuning.

Additionally, the Kingston FURY Beast offers enhanced RGB lighting with a new heat spreader design, available in black or white. It features 18 customisable RGB lighting effects, which can be controlled via Kingston FURY CTRL or your motherboard’s software. This memory also incorporates Kingston’s patented Infrared Sync Technology, ensuring all RGB effects are synchronised across the modules for a unified and vibrant display.

64GB Kingston FURY Beast RGB 5600MT/s DDR5 CL40 DIMM Desktop Memory (Kit of 2 - Intel XMP 3.0 | Infrared Sync Technology | Overclocking Stability | KF556C40BBAK2-64): $189.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

