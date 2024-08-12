Apple iPhone 17 Slim could be a cool iPhone with non-Pro features

It appears that the iPhone 17 Slim, expected to launch next year, could be a cool iPhone with non-Pro model features. Mark Gurman in his Power-On newsletter, claims that the iPhone 17 Slim, which he refers to as the iPhone 17 "Air" could sit between the standard and Pro iPhones.

Apple added a fourth model to its iPhone lineup back in 2020 with the iPhone 12 mini. After that model flopped, Apple replaced it with the Plus model, starting in 2022. Since then, even though the Plus model hasn't been successful for the company, Apple has continued to offer it for now.

A few months ago, it was reported that Apple could replace the Plus model with a new Slim model, potentially launching as soon as 2025. Leaks about the alleged iPhone 17 Slim started emerging, with one suggesting that it could undergo one of the biggest redesigns since the iPhone X.

There were rumors that the iPhone 17 Slim plans might have run into a hitch due to Apple's concerns about the durability of using thin materials. However, recent rumors suggesting that the iPhone 17 Slim could feature a single primary camera, A19 chipset, and a 24MP selfie camera indicate that the phone is still on track within Apple's plans.

Gurman notes that Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 model could come in the form of an "Air" iPhone, positioned between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. He says;

If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don’t really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone.

Furthermore, Gurman adds that the Slim model could be a bigger hit than the iPhone 12/13 mini and iPhone 14/15/16 Plus models. He also mentioned that in the future, Apple could introduce Pro model features into a smaller form factor, but this likely won’t be achieved until at least 2027.

There are chances that we may see the release of a foldable iPad model earlier than the rumored foldable iPhone. The report also suggests that the iPhone SE 4 could launch sometime in early 2025, with an OLED display, and Apple Intelligence features.