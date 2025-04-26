Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is now available at its lowest price of the year

Microsoft's Xbox and PC controllers are quite affordable gaming devices that make gaming more accessible to many users. However, for those looking for a more elevated gaming experience with more features, the company has the Elite series. It is much more expensive, but right now, you can get the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller with all of its accessories at the lowest price of the year.

With the more expensive Elite Series 2 Xbox Controller, you get a lot more than in your standard, no-frills Xbox Controller. You can switch between three trigger modes, assign buttons to four additional back buttons, adjust the thumbstick tension, swap thumbsticks with differently-shaped and longer ones, swap the D-Pad, and charge the built-in battery using the bundled dock. Also, you get a carrying case for extra convenience.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller works with Xbox, PC, Mac, and mobile Android/iOS devices. It connects using Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or in wired mode. If you plan to use the gamepad with a PC or Xbox, you can also customize buttons and other parameters via the Xbox Accessories app.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Gaming Controller Black - $142.98 | 21% off on Amazon US

If $142 is too much for you, you can also get the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller in white. It is currently available for just $100, and it offers the same experience, minus some bundled accessories, which you can later purchase separately.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.