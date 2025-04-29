Apple's MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 processor is now available for just $849

Last week, we shared that Apple's newest MacBook Air featuring the M4 processor had hit its lowest price yet. Now, Amazon US has reduced the price even further, making this entry-level laptop an even more attractive deal for consumers.

The 13-inch Apple 2025 MacBook Air with the M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB SSD is now priced at $1,049. The model with 256GB of storage is available for $849, while the version featuring 24GB of memory and 512GB of storage is priced at $1,249. You can place your order through the links below:

The new MacBook Air delivers up to 18 hours of battery life, powered by the efficient and high-performance Apple M4 chip. Specifically, it now supports two 6K external displays while keeping the built-in screen active—a major upgrade from previous models, which required the internal display to be closed when connecting with dual external monitors.

Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display features over 1 billion colors, offering an outstanding visual experience. The improved 12MP camera with Center Stage, along with a triple-mic array and four-speaker system featuring Spatial Audio, makes it ideal for video conferencing. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe charging port, a headphone jack, Wi‑Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

