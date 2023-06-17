Save on Crucial internal PCIe SSDs that are at their lowest prices on Amazon

We've said this before, but it bears repeating: Solid-state drive storage prices are going down more and more, almost daily. Right now, that's true of a number of Crucial internal SSDs which are either at or very near their lowest prices at Amazon right now.

At the moment, you can snap up the Crucial P3 Plus 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD on Amazon for just $94.99. That's a huge 50 percent price cut, or $95 off, the SSD's normal $189.99 MSRP. It offers fast read and write speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s, and is perfect for expanding your onboard PC storage.

The newer and faster Crucial P5 Plus SSDs are discounted heavily as well. You can get the 1TB model of the product right now for a mere $64.99 on Amazon. That's also $20 off its normal $84.99 MSRP. It has faster read and write speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s.

Here's a list of the current all-time low (or very close to the all-time low) discounts from the Crucial P3 Plus and P5 Plus SSDs on Amazon.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

