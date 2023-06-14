Father's Day is coming so give your dad some afforable gifts under $100 on Amazon

Father's Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, June 18. If you haven't gotten your dad a gift for the occasion, don't sweat it. There are lots of affordable gifts you can buy for Father's Day on Amazon, and if you order one or more of them right now, you can get them shipped to you in time to give them to your dad.

Tech Gifts

If your dad appreciates gadgets and tech, these gifts will be perfect for him. They are all under $100 so if you wanted you could buy more than one gift for him on this list. It includes items like a wireless headset, a Kindle Reader, a portable travel monitor, and more.

Non-Tech gifts

If your dad isn't that much into technology, don't sweat it. There are plenty of affordable gifts he would love to receive on Father's Day. Again all of these items are under $100 so you buy two or more gifts for your dad on this list.

Which one of these gifts do you plan to get for your dad for Father's Day? Let us know in the comments.

