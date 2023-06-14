Father's Day is coming so give your dad some afforable gifts under $100 on Amazon

Father's Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, June 18. If you haven't gotten your dad a gift for the occasion, don't sweat it. There are lots of affordable gifts you can buy for Father's Day on Amazon, and if you order one or more of them right now, you can get them shipped to you in time to give them to your dad.
Tech Gifts
If your dad appreciates gadgets and tech, these gifts will be perfect for him. They are all under $100 so if you wanted you could buy more than one gift for him on this list. It includes items like a wireless headset, a Kindle Reader, a portable travel monitor, and more.
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99
- Anker 26,800mAh External Battery for $54.99
- QQH 15.6-inch Portable Travel Monitor for Laptop for $69.99 (after applying $30 digital coupon)
- Logitech MK735 Performance Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo for $69.99
- Amazon Kindle Reader for $79.99
- Amazon Fire TV 4K Max streaming TV stick for $34.99
- Alienware Orion TSA Checkpoint Friendly Gaming Laptop Messenger Bag for $68.99
- EnginStar Portable Power Station for $94.99
- Anker Smartphone Wireless Charging Stand for $15.99
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones for $38
Non-Tech gifts
If your dad isn't that much into technology, don't sweat it. There are plenty of affordable gifts he would love to receive on Father's Day. Again all of these items are under $100 so you buy two or more gifts for your dad on this list.
- 12V Jump Starter Battery Pack with Wireless Charger for $51.99
- Eye Massager with Heat and Music for $56.99 (Before 20 percent digital coupon)
- Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager for $39.99 (Before 20 percent digital coupon)
- RFID Blocking Slim Bifold Genuine Leather Wallet for $23.94
- POLO Ralph Lauren Men's Classic Fit Cotton Crew Undershirts 3-Pack for $33.75
- ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser for $23.99 (after applying $2 digital coupon)
- Bosch PS21-2A 12V Max 2-Speed Pocket Driver Kit for $89
- ATERCEL Workout Gloves for Men for $13.95
- Bushnell Spectator Sport 12x50mm Binoculars for $74.48
- Ravenna Home Modern Outdoor Patio Dining Chairs with Cushion for $68.38
