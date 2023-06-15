Samsung internal PCIe SSD prices keep going down on Amazon, letting you save big money

The Samsung 980 Pro and Samsung 990 Pro internal PCie SSDs are still some of the most popular solid-state drives around. They also happen to be getting some serious price cuts on Amazon, with some of them reaching new price lows.

You can get the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro internal SSD right now for just $122.23 or $37.76 off its normal MSRP. These older 980 Pro models have read speeds of 7,000 MB/s and a heat spreader label to help keep the temperature down to a reasonable level.

The Samsung 990 Pro models are the most current PCIs SSDs from the company with the best performance Right now, Amazon is selling the 1TB version for just $89.99 or $80 off its normal $169.99 MSRP.

It has read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s for even faster performance when you are playing high-end PC games or if you just need to get some work done. Both the 980 Pro and 990 Pro SSDs come with Samsung's Magician software so you can monitor the SSDs health and also download any software updates.

Here's a look at all the Samsung 980 Pro and 990 Pro models you can get with all or near all-time price lows at Amazon. Some of these models come with heatsinks which means you can install them in a Sony PlayStation 5 console.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.