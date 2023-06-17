WhatsApp Beta now allows users to send short video messages, here's how to use it

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that will allow users to record short video messages and send it to others, providing another way to communicate on the app.

The new feature will allow users to record and share up to 60 seconds of video with others directly in the chat. This works similar to the voice note option that let users send voice recordings to others in the chat. The new feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS users with WhatsApp Beta version 2.23.13.4 and version 23.12.0.71 respectively. Unfortunately, it is currently available to selected users and is rolling out in phases so you may not see the option available even if you have the aforementioned beta version installed on your phone.

If you are keen to try it out, the best way to check if you have the feature is to tap on the mic icon beside the chat bar. If the icon changes to video then the feature has been enabled for you. To use it, you just need to hold the video icon and it will start a three-second timer post which the app will start recording. Like with voice notes, WhatsApp gives a lock option so you don't have to continue holding the video button to record the message. Once you are done recording, you can tap the red button in the bottom middle of the screen to stop recording. You can then playback the video recording before you decide to send it. WhatsApp also gives a delete button on the bottom left corner so you can delete the video if you don't like it and start over again. Once you are satisfied, you can tap send to share the video with the other person.

As mentioned, the feature is currently rolling out to WhatsApp Beta for Android and iOS. There is no official word on when the company plans to roll it out to the public. WhatsApp has been testing several new features lately, to keep up with the competition from the likes of Telegram. Recently, WhatsApp introduced Channels, a broadcast like feature for businesses and admins. The company also started testing the ability to share your screen when on a call as well as the ability to edit messages, both on the desktop and the mobile version of the app.