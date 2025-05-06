Save over $100 on the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor

Today looks like a lucky day for PC enthusiasts who want to build a new computer with one of the latest Intel processors and save some cash. The Core Ultra 7 265K is now available on Amazon with a massive discount, bringing the price to a new all-time low and saving $109.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K is a desktop processor for the LGA 1851 socket and 800 series Intel motherboards. This piece of Intel's latest silicon advancements packs 20 cores: 8 performance cores and 12 efficiency cores. Performance cores operate at 5.4GHz max turbo clocks, while efficiency cores go all the way to 4.6GHz. If your motherboard supports overclocking and you have enough cooling overhead, you can boost those clocks even more.

Other specs include 30MB of Intel Smart Cache (L3 cache), DDR5 memory support at up to 6400 MT/s in dual channel, and built-in Intel Graphics operating at 2GHz. Note that although the Core Ultra 7 265K has a neural processing unit, it is not eligible for the Copilot+ PC program due to its performance level (13 TOPS). Still, the NPU can take some workload from the CPU for better task handling, like on-device AI processing, Windows Studio Effects for your webcam, real-time voice transcription, and more.

As for cooling, the Core Ultra 7 265K has a base TDP of 125W. It does not include a cooler in the box, so make sure to add one to your cart.

Intel Core Ultra 7 Desktop Processor 265K 5.5 GHz - $294.99 | $109 off on Amazon US

