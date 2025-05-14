You can backup all your precious data with WD 16TB Elements and My Book HDD deals

If you are looking for portable external hard disk drives (HDDs) to back up massive amounts of your data, then take a look at Western Digital's Elements and My Book deals. The 16TB variant for both models is currently at its lowest price (purchase links towards the end of the article).

As long as your system supports SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 (5Gbps), these HDDs should work nicely. The rated 5400 RPM spindle speed of the WD Elements and My Book will not be held back.

These are compatible with Windows 10 and 11, as well as macOS X 10.12 and newer. The operating temperature of these drives is typically between 5°C﻿ and 35°C. The box contains an 18-watt AC power adapter alongside the USB-A 3.0 cable.

Please keep in mind that WD does not mention whether this is a CMR (conventional magnetic recording) drive or SMR, although 8TB and higher disk sizes are typically CMR. For those wondering, CMR is ideal for 24/7 operations like NAS or home servers. Nonetheless, it should be great for backup purposes.

The recommended operating temperature of both the Elements and the My Book is 5°C to 35°C, while they can safely be in a non-operational state between –20°C to 65°C. And typically, all drives have a bit of tolerance beyond the rated temps.

Get the WD Elements and WD My Book HDDs at the links below:

WD 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0 for plug-and-play storage - WDBWLG0160HBK-NESN: $249.99 (Amazon US)

WD 16TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0, External HDD with Password Protection and Backup Software - WDBBGB0160HBK-NESN: $237.83 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.