Save up to 61% on SanDisk's MicroSD cards today on Black Friday

Memory cards are no longer that common in modern smartphones, but there are still numerous devices supporting this type of removable storage. Although MicroSD cards are far from being the fastest, they remain one of the cheapest ways to expand storage in your laptop, tablet, camera, and other devices. Now you can save up to 61% on SanDisk's MicroSD cards with capacities between 32GB and 1TB.

SanDisk's Extreme MicroSD cards support 4K and 5K video recording and operate at speeds of up to 190MB/s (100MB/s in the 32GB variant and 170MB/s in the 64GB configuration). All variants also include an adapter, so you can use them in devices that support only the larger SD format.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.