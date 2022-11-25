Black Friday 2022: Best WD Red 3TB 4TB 6TB 8TB 10TB 12TB 14TB CMR NAS hard disk deals

Those shopping around for computer parts these days must be having a pretty good time compared to the situation two years ago. That's because there have been some generally excellent deals throughout most PC parts thanks to sales on the occasion of Black Friday as well as Thanksgiving 2022. We have been covering these deals on graphics cards, processors, and also on storage components like SSDs including NVMe, and CMR hard disks for NAS.

Speaking of CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording)-based NAS drives, we have added a few more deals to the list which now include WD Red Plus models. These are all 3.5" drives using the standard SATA III 6Gb/s interface.

Get the WD Red Plus CMR NAS HDD at the links below:

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.